

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.10.2020 / 12:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Marvin Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 85.3600 EUR 10926.0800 EUR 85.4000 EUR 13407.8000 EUR 85.4000 EUR 5209.4000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 85.3852 EUR 29543.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise MIC: TQUA

