--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions ofthe "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023"bond-ISIN:IT0005320756Company InformationPonte San Pietro (BG) - Pursuant to Article 12 (viii)(b) of the Terms andConditions ("T&C") of the Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% -2018 / 2023 bonds (ISIN: IT0005320756) issued by Fonderie Mario MazzucconiS.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Issuer"), please find attached the half-year main datarelating to the income statement and balance sheet of the Issuer on individualbasis and of the Maberfin Group on a consolidated basis, updated as at June30th, 2020.Further inquiry note:Corporate details:Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial OfficerTel. +39 035 4551269Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.comInternet website www.mazzucconi.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10603115/1/Comunicazione_Semestrale_31_10_2020_ENG.pdfissuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.Via Mazzini 10I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)phone: +39 035 4551269FAX: +39 035 4371242mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.comWWW: www.mazzucconi.comISIN: IT0005320756indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4750096OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.