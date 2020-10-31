EANS-News Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA / Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023" bond-ISIN:IT0005320756 - ATTACHMENT
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 31.10.2020, 18:10 | 72 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions of
the "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023"
bond-ISIN:IT0005320756
Company Information
Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Pursuant to Article 12 (viii)(b) of the Terms and
Conditions ("T&C") of the Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% -
2018 / 2023 bonds (ISIN: IT0005320756) issued by Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi
S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Issuer"), please find attached the half-year main data
relating to the income statement and balance sheet of the Issuer on individual
basis and of the Maberfin Group on a consolidated basis, updated as at June
30th, 2020.
Further inquiry note:
Corporate details:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Internet website www.mazzucconi.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10603115/1/Comunicazione_Sem
estrale_31_10_2020_ENG.pdf
issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4750096
OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Fond Mario Maz 6,50 % bis 12/23 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Communications pursuant to Article 12(viii)(b) of the Terms and Conditions of
the "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi SpA - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023"
bond-ISIN:IT0005320756
Company Information
Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Pursuant to Article 12 (viii)(b) of the Terms and
Conditions ("T&C") of the Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% -
2018 / 2023 bonds (ISIN: IT0005320756) issued by Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi
S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Issuer"), please find attached the half-year main data
relating to the income statement and balance sheet of the Issuer on individual
basis and of the Maberfin Group on a consolidated basis, updated as at June
30th, 2020.
Further inquiry note:
Corporate details:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Internet website www.mazzucconi.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10603115/1/Comunicazione_Sem
estrale_31_10_2020_ENG.pdf
issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4750096
OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Fond Mario Maz 6,50 % bis 12/23 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0