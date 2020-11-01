 

GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight Consecutive Years

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, J.D. Power publicized its 2020 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) report, and as the third-party survey authority, it provides the customers with reliable reference for purchasing cars. In this report, GAC MOTOR is distinguished as the China brand champion for eight straight years, with its SUV model, GS3, and MPV model, GN6 respectively ranked first and second in their segments.

J.D. Power Publicized Initial Quality Study, GAC MOTOR Emerged as the China Brand Champion By its High Quality

As one of the most professional and authoritative institutions for consumer insight and market research, J.D. Power is well-known for its independence and objectivity. The 2020 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) covers 241 models of 57 brands, identifies 218 issues of initial quality, and records 32,536 users' feedback, showcasing brand trust and reliability.

Eight consecutive years of China brand champion have proven the stable and reliable GAC MOTOR quality, as recognized by the markets and authorities.

GAC MOTOR has always been strictly controlling vehicle quality and reliability on all aspects and improving each model's elaborative designs. This year, GAC MOTOR has initiated the QDR project, i.e. high Quality, high Durability, and high Reliability, taking it as a comprehensive indicator for product quality and improved durability standards and quality, and consistently guarantees high quality for the customers.

The outstanding quality control and supply chain system equip each model with extraordinary quality. GS3 ranks first in the mini SUV segment in J.D. Power Initial Quality Research (IQS), with the product quality recognized by highly-regarded institutions. As one of the world's best-selling stars, GS3 presents customers with a high-tech and high-quality mobility solution with its lordly and fashionable appearance, high-tech interior design, and comfortable driving and control experience widely favored by consumers from all over the world.

Another star model GN6 was recognized by J.D. Power and ranks second in the list of mid-size MPVs. Combining quality and fashion, capaciousness and comfort, intelligence, and safety, GN6 is a selected choice for high-end business reception and suitable for family leisure and caters to the diversified needs of consumers.

At present, GAC MOTOR has extended to 26 countries and regions worldwide, preliminarily built the sales and service networks. Despite the pandemic's continued impact, GAC MOTOR has grown against the industrial trend and demonstrated strong momentum of steady development.

