Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit within SAP, has been completed. Closing of the transaction follows the announcement on May 5, 2020, that Sinch had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect.

SAP Digital Interconnect offers cloud communications services and serves more than 1,500 enterprise customers worldwide. The customer base includes many of the world’s most highly valued companies, including leading tech companies, banks, payment gateways, retailers and mobile operators. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the business has about 330 employees in 20 countries.

“I’m excited to close this landmark transaction. Not only do we add to our scale and profitability; we are also bringing together some of the best talent in the industry”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

With the transaction closed, Sinch also welcomes Russ Green, currently General Manager of Technology and Communications Products at SAP Digital Interconnect, to the Sinch senior management team. In a new role as Chief Service Officer, Russ Green will take ownership of Sinch’s end-to-end service delivery, supporting customers and enabling growth through excellence in tools and processes. Before joining SAP, Russ held executive positions in product management and development at two startup companies in data management and mobile communications.

The press release from May 5, and an accompanying slide deck, is available at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:        +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:         thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on November 1, 2020.

 

