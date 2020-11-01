 

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 44

In week 44 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.637.500 ISK as follows:

      Purchased   Purchase Own shares total
Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day
             
44 26.10.2020 09:41:15        150.000     155,00 23.250.000 kr             7.945.407    
44 27.10.2020 10:06:30        150.000     152,75 22.912.500 kr             8.095.407    
44 28.10.2020 10:10:51        150.000     151,25 22.687.500 kr             8.245.407    
44 29.10.2020 09:48:53        150.000     152,25 22.837.500 kr             8.395.407    
44 30.10.2020 11:13:13        150.000     153,00 22.950.000 kr             8.545.407    
             
             750.000       114.637.500 kr  

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2.900.000 own shares for 437.162.500 ISK and holds today 8.545.407 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


