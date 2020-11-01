Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 44
In week 44 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.637.500 ISK as follows:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|44
|26.10.2020
|09:41:15
|150.000
|155,00
|23.250.000 kr
|7.945.407
|44
|27.10.2020
|10:06:30
|150.000
|152,75
|22.912.500 kr
|8.095.407
|44
|28.10.2020
|10:10:51
|150.000
|151,25
|22.687.500 kr
|8.245.407
|44
|29.10.2020
|09:48:53
|150.000
|152,25
|22.837.500 kr
|8.395.407
|44
|30.10.2020
|11:13:13
|150.000
|153,00
|22.950.000 kr
|8.545.407
|750.000
|114.637.500 kr
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2.900.000 own shares for 437.162.500 ISK and holds today 8.545.407 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
