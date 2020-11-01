 

Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.11.2020, 19:20  |  86   |   |   

Advent, in partnership with former TransUnion CEO Jim Peck, will accelerate Nielsen Global Connect's transformation and support its continued innovation in consumer and market measurement

Nielsen to hold a conference call to discuss today's announcements as well as its third quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen") (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement under which affiliates of Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, in partnership with James "Jim" Peck, former Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion, will acquire the Nielsen Global Connect business for $2.7 billion (subject to working capital, cash, debt-like items and other customary adjustments). Nielsen will also receive warrants in the new company exercisable in certain circumstances. Upon completion of the transaction, Nielsen Global Connect will be a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and deployment of leading-edge measurement products and solutions. The transaction was unanimously approved by Nielsen's Board of Directors.

Nielsen_Holdings_plc_Logo

"This is a win for both Nielsen Global Connect and for Nielsen (RemainCo), as well as for our shareholders," said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen. "The sale of this business to Advent will deliver substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders. The proceeds from the sale will allow Nielsen to significantly reduce debt, which will provide greater financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy and expand our role in the global media marketplace. At the same time, we are excited about this opportunity for Nielsen Global Connect and believe that moving forward as a private company will better position the business to accelerate its transformation and strengthen its market-leading position. With the support of Advent's resources and expertise, we believe the new company will create and define the next century of consumer and market measurement. We thank the entire Nielsen Global Connect team for their invaluable partnership and look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with them in the future."

Seite 1 von 6
Nielsen Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight ...
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom