Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen") (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement under which affiliates of Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, in partnership with James "Jim" Peck, former Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion, will acquire the Nielsen Global Connect business for $2.7 billion (subject to working capital, cash, debt-like items and other customary adjustments). Nielsen will also receive warrants in the new company exercisable in certain circumstances. Upon completion of the transaction, Nielsen Global Connect will be a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and deployment of leading-edge measurement products and solutions. The transaction was unanimously approved by Nielsen's Board of Directors.

"This is a win for both Nielsen Global Connect and for Nielsen (RemainCo), as well as for our shareholders," said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen. "The sale of this business to Advent will deliver substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders. The proceeds from the sale will allow Nielsen to significantly reduce debt, which will provide greater financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy and expand our role in the global media marketplace. At the same time, we are excited about this opportunity for Nielsen Global Connect and believe that moving forward as a private company will better position the business to accelerate its transformation and strengthen its market-leading position. With the support of Advent's resources and expertise, we believe the new company will create and define the next century of consumer and market measurement. We thank the entire Nielsen Global Connect team for their invaluable partnership and look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with them in the future."