Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins

Acquisition further enables net sales growth from pulse-based protein flours for consumer food and animal nutrition applications

By end of 2020, Company expects total investment in plant-based proteins to increase to over $200 million from $185 million

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced that it has signed an agreement with James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron to acquire the remaining portion of ownership in Verdient Foods Inc. that the Company did not already own. The acquisition is expected to close this month. The transaction was funded from the company's available liquidity. No other terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“Acquiring 100% ownership in Verdient Foods enables Ingredion to accelerate net sales growth, further expand our manufacturing capability and co-create with our customers to serve the increasing consumer demand for plant-based foods,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “Over the last two years, we have strategically invested over $200 million to build a leadership position in consumer-preferred plant-based proteins, which is central to Ingredion’s strategy and accelerating our Driving Growth Roadmap. We are well positioned to continue capitalizing on and benefiting from the megatrends driving the changes in the global food and beverage industry. We look forward to building on the foundation set by James and Suzy Amis Cameron, who have been pioneers in driving transformational change in the food industry and creating a shared sustainable future for all.”

Jim Cameron stated: "Ingredion is truly committed to breakthrough, innovative and sustainable plant-based solutions, and to revolutionizing food systems for the health of the planet. Our collective efforts and shared vision are about igniting change and delivering benefits to consumers around the world.”

As a result of the acquisition and once construction is complete on an adjacent facility, the Company will operate two facilities that can produce a wide range of high-quality, sustainable, specialty pulse-based concentrates and flours from peas, lentils and faba beans. Both facilities are located in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, in the heart of Canada’s pulse-crop production area and serve as a prime location for the manufacturing and distribution of pulse-based ingredients to global markets.