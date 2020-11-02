 

Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership for Greater China Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 05:11  |  104   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia and HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) announces it has entered into a strategic licence and commercial partnership with China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (‘China Grand Pharma’) for Telix’s portfolio of Molecularly-Targeted Radiation (‘MTR’) products.

Telix has appointed China Grand Pharma as its exclusive partner for the Greater China market (‘Territory’)1 and grants China Grand Pharma exclusive development and commercialisation rights to Telix’s portfolio of prostate, renal and brain (glioblastoma) cancer imaging and therapeutic MTR products in the Territory.

Leveraging off China Grand Pharma’s capabilities and infrastructure in China, Telix will enter a significant oncology market, and by partnering with Telix, China Grand Pharma will build on its pipeline of innovative products for Greater China, as well as its strategy in Nuclear Medicine.   

The material terms of the partnership include:

Therapeutic Products

  • US$25M (~AU$35M) up-front non-refundable prepayment to Telix, to be credited against future regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

  • Up to US$225M (~AU$315M) in regulatory and commercial milestone payments to Telix, across Telix’s existing therapeutic products portfolio.

  • Program-related investment estimated at up to US$65M (~AU$90M) for clinical costs associated with the development of the therapeutic products in the Territory, to align with Telix’s global clinical development programs.

  • Royalties on therapeutic product sales in the Territory, in addition to milestone payments.

Imaging Products

  • Exclusive commercial partnership (sales, marketing, distribution) for Telix’s core imaging product portfolio:
    • TLX250-CDx (89Zr-Girentuximab) for renal cancer, and;
    • TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA), TLX599-CDx (99Tc-PSMA) for prostate cancer.
  • Includes minimum annual purchase obligations to maintain Territory exclusivity.

Strategic Equity Investment

Additionally, China Grand Pharma will make a simultaneous one-time strategic equity investment of US$25M (~AU$35M) in Telix. The investment is in the form of a private placement to China Grand Pharma of 20,947,181 fully paid ordinary Telix shares representing a post-issue holding by China Grand Pharma of 7.62%. Shares will be issued at a price of AU$1.69, based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price (‘VWAP’) for Telix shares up to and including 28th October 2020. Shares will be issued no later than November 06 2020, following receipt of the placement proceeds. Shares issued to China Grand Pharma are subject to a holding lock and will not be able to be traded for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. In addition, China Grand Pharma is subject to a standstill provision and is unable to trade in Telix shares for a period of 12 months.

Seite 1 von 4
Telix Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2020 quarterly report
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product in Turkey