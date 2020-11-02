DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie Business from Nexans 02.11.2020 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New platform strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment

- High synergies with existing portfolio

- Leading oxygen free copper drawing manufacturer for diversified industries with automotive focus with approx. EUR 120 million expected revenues in 2020

- The company now operates under Lacroix + Kress GmbH

Munich, 02 November, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the German Metallurgie Business of Nexans. The company with manufacturing locations in Bramsche and Neunburg, Germany is now operating under the name Lacroix + Kress GmbH.

The German based company employs approximately 250 employees at its two manufacturing sites and serves major first and second tier customer bases for the automotive industry, white goods and general industrial applications. In 2020 the company expects revenues of approx. EUR 120 million.

As a new platform investment Lacroix + Kress fosters significant synergies across segments for the existing portfolio company Plati and thus creates the opportunity to accelerate growth potential and profitability in both companies.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information please contact us:



Mutares SE & Co KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

email: ir@mutares.com

www.mutares.com

Press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.com

www.crossalliance.com

02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ir@mutares.de Internet: www.mutares.de ISIN: DE000A2NB650 WKN: A2NB65 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1144352

End of News DGAP News Service

1144352 02.11.2020