CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State

This loan is 90% guaranteed by the French State with an initial maturity of 12 months and an extension option enabling CARMAT to defer the reimbursement of the principal amount for an additional period of up to 5 years.

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces that it has obtained, from a banking syndicate, a €10 million loan in the form of a State-Guaranteed Loan.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, says: “We would like to thank the French government and our partner banks for this non-dilutive financing that allows us to continue our activities with confidence. In an environment made uncertain by the COVID-19 crisis, this financial facility contributes to securing our cash position and extends our financial visibility through to the third quarter of 2021”.

●●●

About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiological artificial heart: given its size, the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming the clinical trials are successful, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of life.