Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Vamorolone, the only dissociative steroid in development, is currently in a pivotal Phase 2b study in DMD patients with a 6-month readout expected in the second quarter of 2021. If successful, the results could lead to an NDA submission with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 which is subject to a fast track review. Santhera currently anticipates to be first to market with a dissociative steroid in the US in 2022.

The refocusing on vamorolone, following discontinuation of Puldysa, necessitates a realignment of the organization to bring it in line with its new priorities and an extension of cash reach to advance the pipeline, above all vamorolone. Concluded amendments of the existing financing agreements with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC (Highbridge) are to provide up to CHF 15 million, subject to certain conditions, of additional financing. In combination with the restructuring of the organization, available cash and additional measures, this is expected to extend Santhera’s cash reach to its next major value enhancing inflection point in the second quarter 2021.

At the Executive Management level, Santhera will see a change with the departure of Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, for family reasons and to pursue other opportunities. The search for a successor to secure a seamless transition has been initiated.

“Moving forward as a Company with a focus on vamorolone, upon acquisition of global rights in all indications through agreements with Idorsia and ReveraGen and the termination of the Puldysa program, has forced us to take difficult decisions but at the same time has opened up new opportunities,” said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. “We are confident that the restructuring, internal cost reduction and the amended agreement with Highbridge will allow us to advance operations to the topline readout in the second quarter of 2021 and will help us bring vamorolone to patients according to plan. Regretfully, we have to let go of many of our valued colleagues and I thank all of them for their dedication and efforts to do the very best for patients. In particular and on behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank Kristina, who has played an important role in shaping and executing our clinical development strategy, for her valuable contributions to our Company. We wish her and others leaving all the best for their future. Looking forward, we are pleased to be able to count on an excellent core team committed to advancing our drug candidates and the continued support of investors recognizing the value of our pipeline products, above all vamorolone which would, if approved, be the first dissociative steroid to enter the US market.”