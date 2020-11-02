 

Sodexo invites investors and analysts to a virtual Investor Day on November 2, 2020 at 2pm CET.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 07:00  |  71   |   |   

Paris, November 2, 2020

Sodexo invites investors and analysts to a virtual Investor Day on November 2, 2020 at 2pm CET.

    • To join the virtual meeting on line (in English): click here
    • To join in an interactive way and to participate in the Q&A sessions, please dial:
      • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
      • France: +33 (0)1 70 70 07 81
      • United States: + 1 646 741 3167

Access Code: 60 49 407

  • In a period where visibility is particularly reduced, this virtual Investor Day will provide insight into how the Group adapted to the crisis and some of the most significant trends expected as we come out of the pandemic.
  • Hosted by Denis Machuel, CEO and his management team, Sodexo will highlight and reaffirm the resilience and pertinence of its business model today and in the future, the progress made in the last two years and how, in a more complex operating environment, the Group is well positioned to leverage future opportunities.
  • To remain agile and protect profitability going forward, Sodexo is implementing its Group Effectiveness and Transformation program (GET). This program aims to further adjust on-site labor costs as government employment measures progressively fall away and also to sustainably reduce its SG&A through the simplification of structures. The program started in the second half of Fiscal 2020 and will be completed by the end of Fiscal 2021. The total cost is estimated at 350 million euro, of which 158 million euro was accounted for in Fiscal 2020. This program will achieve cumulated annual savings of 350 million euro by Fiscal 2022, of which half in recurrent SG&A reduction, and half in on-site cost avoidance
  • For the future, Sodexo is confident in its capacity to adapt to the new environment and in particular to the Work From Home trend. The estimated impact on Corporate Services total revenues is limited to less than 10% in the mid-term.
  • Sodexo is well positioned to leverage new opportunities through a combination of:
  • More outsourcing.
  • New food offers including even more sustainable food with new operating and commercial models and the complementarity of the Benefits & Rewards services, all powered by augmented digitization and guided by consumer insights. 
  • More Facilities Management services by proposing agile workspace management solutions, and additional integration of services supported by new technologies for enhanced efficiency.

Commenting on this meeting, Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel said:

Seite 1 von 2
Sodexo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sanofi offers to acquire Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy ...
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Fiscal 2020 Results: Sodexo effectively manages through an unprecedented crisis, confident in its business model for the future

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert