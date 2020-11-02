 

Elis announces the acquisition of 3 laundries in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 07:00  |  42   |   |   

Elis announces the acquisition of 3 laundries in Brazil

Saint-Cloud, November 2, 2020 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions that is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Clinilaves and ASPH (« Clinilaves ») in Brazil. This acquisition will be consolidated from November 1st onwards.

Clinilaves operates 2 sites (plus one currently under construction) near Sao Paulo and Joinville (Santa Catarina state). The activity is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen for mostly private clients operating in the Healthcare segment.

Clinilaves generated revenues of c. BRL50mn in 2019.

This acquisition will strengthen Elis’ position in the Healthcare sector in Brazil and will contribute to its profitable growth in the country.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


Elis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sanofi offers to acquire Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy ...
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Elis: Q3 2020 revenue
14.10.20
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 09 2020