Elis announces the acquisition of 3 laundries in Brazil

Saint-Cloud, November 2, 2020 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions that is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Clinilaves and ASPH (« Clinilaves ») in Brazil. This acquisition will be consolidated from November 1st onwards.

Clinilaves operates 2 sites (plus one currently under construction) near Sao Paulo and Joinville (Santa Catarina state). The activity is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen for mostly private clients operating in the Healthcare segment.