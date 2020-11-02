ObsEva SA hosts live symposium and presents oral communication at the SEUD Online Week November 3 - 6, 2020

On November 5, lead author Professor Jacques Donnez, Société de Recherche pour l'Infertilité, Brussels, and Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, will present the positive results from PRIMROSE 2, a Phase 3 clinical trial comparing linzagolix at different dose regimens versus placebo in the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. The efficacy and safety data for both a full suppression regimen with concomitant hormonal add-back therapy (ABT), as well as a partial suppression regimen without hormonal ABT support the potential best-in-class profile of linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – 2 November, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced an oral communication and a live symposium at SEUD Online Week 2020 to take place November 3 – 6.

The same day, ObsEva will be hosting a live symposium entitled “The power of the GnRH antagonist MoA to personalize fibroid management: One Size Does Not Fit All” chaired by Professors Petraglia & Donnez. The focus of the symposium is to highlight the importance of the potential of an oral GnRH antagonist to alleviate symptoms of heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids through both full as well as partial suppression with and without ABT, respectively. This optionality potentially allows for more women suffering from this condition to be treated effectively.

-Oral communication of abstract presented by Professor Jacques Donnez (BE) on Thursday 05 November in session of “Free communications 7: uterine fibroids” beginning at 3:40pm CET.

“The Effect of Linzagolix on Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): Results from a Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trial”

-Live Symposium co-chaired by Professors Felice Petraglia (IT) & Jacques Donnez (BE) on Thursday 05 November, 2:00pm – 2:40pm CET

“The power of the GnRH antagonist MoA to personalize fibroid management: One Size Does Not Fit All”

The link to the live symposium will be available under “Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

The SEUD Online Week 2020 is accessible at https://sow2020.seud.org .

Virtual exhibition and ObsEva’s booth are already open.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .