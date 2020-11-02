 

European Commission approves Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of people with the most common form of liver cancer

  • Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is the first and only cancer immunotherapy regimen approved in Europe for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer
  • Tecentriq combination improved overall survival and progression-free survival compared with the previous standard of care

Basel, 2 November 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the European Commission has approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

“Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is the first treatment to be approved in over a decade that has improved overall survival for people with previously untreated advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We’re delighted that people in Europe can now benefit from this combination and we look forward to working with individual countries within the EU to ensure people can access the combination as soon as possible.”

“The results of the IMbrave150 study mark a breakthrough in the treatment of advanced liver cancer, one of the few cancers with a rising death rate and limited options in the first-line setting,” said Dr Arndt Vogel, Professor of Medicine at Hannover Medical School. “After many failures in the last 12 years, the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin shows improvement in overall survival compared to sorafenib and offers patients the opportunity for improved disease control with a high overall response rate.”

The approval is based on results from the Phase III IMbrave150 study, which showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death (overall survival [OS]) by 42% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.58; 95% CI: 0.42–0.79; p=0.0006) and reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival [PFS]) by 41% (HR=0.59; 95% CI: 0.47–0.76; p<0.0001), compared with sorafenib. IMbrave150 is the first Phase III cancer immunotherapy study to show an improvement in both OS and PFS in people with unresectable HCC compared with sorafenib. Grade 3–4 adverse events occurred in 57% of people receiving Tecentriq and Avastin and 55% of people receiving sorafenib. The most frequent serious adverse reactions for the combination (≥2%) were bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract and fever. These results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on 14 May 2020.

