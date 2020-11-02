ADDEX THERAPEUTICS TO RELEASE Q3 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 3rd, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland, November 2, 2020 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, will discuss its Q3 2020 financial results, provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET).

Joining the Conference Call:

1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.

Dial-In Numbers:

Switzerland + 41445806522

UK + 442030092470

USA + 18774230830

Link for other countries



2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 48937768#

Joining the Live Event Online:

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this Webex Link

Password : Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. Preclinical programs include GABA B PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.