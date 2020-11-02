DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue 02.11.2020 / 07:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Consolidated revenue rises by 15 per cent year on year to €285 million in the first nine months of 2020

- Economic impact of the coronavirus crisis slows the pace of growth in the third quarter, but Europace transaction volume still up by 28 per cent on the prior-year period

- EBIT for first three quarters of 2020 slightly down on prior-year period at €24 million (3 per cent lower) as the Group continues to invest heavily in its future growth



Berlin, 2 November 2020: The Hypoport Group is continuing to grow, generating a 15 per cent increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year to a total of €284.8 million.



The Credit Platform segment performed well, increasing its revenue by 19 per cent to €120.9 million. This rise in revenue was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace. FINMAS and GENOPACE, the sub-marketplaces for the savings banks and cooperative banks respectively, delivered a particularly robust performance. Non-captive financial product distributors and private commercial banks also recorded significant volume growth. Revenue in the white-label personal loans business fell as a result of more restrictive lending policies by banks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Despite a weak overall market, revenue increased by 14 per cent in the third quarter to €41.4 million. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the Credit Platform segment rose by 11 per cent in the first nine months of 2020 to €25.2 million, despite continued high levels of investment.