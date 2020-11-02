 

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 07:30  |  33   |   |   

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2020, and February 8, 2020, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.Released on November 2, 2020, in Kyoto, Japan

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase
1.   Period of own share repurchase: From October 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020
2.   Class of shares: Common stock
3.   Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4.   Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference
 A)   The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2020 and February 8, 2020:
1.    Class of shares: Common stock
2.    Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 8,000,000 shares
    (1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3.    Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4.    Period of repurchase: From January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021
     
B)    Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 24, 2020 through October 31, 2020, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1.    Total number of own shares repurchased: 2,850,200
2.    Total repurchase amount: 18,527,768,000 yen


Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

Nippon Densan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sanofi offers to acquire Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy ...
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Nidec Revises Upward Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021
26.10.20
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.04.20
4
Nidec - Elektromobilität und mehr