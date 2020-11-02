Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2020, and February 8, 2020, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.Released on November 2, 2020, in Kyoto, Japan

