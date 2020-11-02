The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.1425 £ 21.3481 Estimated MTD return 1.50 % 1.36 % Estimated YTD return 5.43 % 3.45 % Estimated ITD return 141.42 % 113.48 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.75 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -26.48 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.74 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A