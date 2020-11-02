Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Radius VSM, a wearable, tetherless vital signs monitor, has received CE marking and is being released in limited European markets. The versatile, expandable Radius VSM provides the ability to monitor a wide variety of physiological measurements, including continuous SET pulse oximetry, noninvasive blood pressure, body temperature, respiration rate, and electrocardiography (ECG). Designed on a wearable, modular platform, Radius VSM features can be scaled to accommodate surges in patient volume and for use across the continuum of patient care, based upon each patient’s needs and level of acuity. For additional versatility, Radius VSM can operate as a self-contained device or be used wirelessly with Masimo bedside monitors and patient surveillance systems—automating the integration of expanded monitoring and the transfer of continuous monitoring data to electronic medical records (EMRs).

