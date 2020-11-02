 

Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Radius VSM, a wearable, tetherless vital signs monitor, has received CE marking and is being released in limited European markets. The versatile, expandable Radius VSM provides the ability to monitor a wide variety of physiological measurements, including continuous SET pulse oximetry, noninvasive blood pressure, body temperature, respiration rate, and electrocardiography (ECG). Designed on a wearable, modular platform, Radius VSM features can be scaled to accommodate surges in patient volume and for use across the continuum of patient care, based upon each patient’s needs and level of acuity. For additional versatility, Radius VSM can operate as a self-contained device or be used wirelessly with Masimo bedside monitors and patient surveillance systems—automating the integration of expanded monitoring and the transfer of continuous monitoring data to electronic medical records (EMRs).

Masimo Radius VSM (Photo: Business Wire)

As a comprehensive, scalable solution, Radius VSM has potential clinical utility in a multitude of care scenarios while also encouraging ambulation and freedom of movement, which studies have shown to be a key factor in more rapid patient recovery.1-2 Configurable with a variety of modules and noninvasive sensors designed to prioritize comfort and ergonomics, care teams can seamlessly increase or decrease the technologies monitored based on each patient’s needs, without additional bedside equipment, infrastructure, or tethered connections. Radius VSM offers the following wearable technologies:

  • Clinically proven Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry,3 including oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), perfusion index (Pi), PVi fluid responsiveness, and RRp plethysmographic respiration rate
  • ECG with heart rate, respiration rate, and advanced lethal arrhythmia detection using 3-leadwire single-patient-use electrodes offering 6 ECG waveforms: I, II, III, aVR, aVL, and aVF
  • Measure-on-inflation noninvasive blood pressure that features single-patient-use cuffs, customizable scheduling (eliminating the need for periodic manual clinician measurement), and variable inflation speeds; for example, quicker for ambulating patients and slower for resting patients, minimizing the possibility of sleep disruption
  • Continuous body temperature measurements with notifications when clinician-specified temperature thresholds are breached
  • RRa continuous acoustic respiration rate monitoring using rainbow Acoustic Monitoring, which converts the acoustic patterns caused by the patient’s airflow into breath cycles to calculate respiration rate and visualize an acoustic respiration waveform

Radius VSM features a high-resolution touchscreen and the ability to store and display up to four hours of trend and waveform data on the device itself, providing additional clinical context at the point of care for nurses, therapists, and doctors when interacting directly with patients. In addition, Radius VSM’s rechargeable battery lasts over twelve hours between charges; two devices are supplied for each bedside to provide uninterrupted functionality. Radius VSM has a rugged, durable exterior designed to withstand busy hospital environments and drops of up to one meter, and is water resistant.

