 

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Becomes Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Becomes Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

02.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Becomes Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

- Corporate finance expert with long-term experience in the real estate industry

- Senior management team reinforced in the wake of management board appointments earlier this year

Berlin, 2 November 2020 - As of 1 November 2020, Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke has become the Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("The Grounds"). Mr. Schäfer-Aabakke brings long-term experience in the area of corporate finance and in the real estate sector to the job.

Prior to his transfer to The Grounds, Schäfer-Aabakke spent several years with Accentro Real Estate AG, initially as consultant for group accounting / IFRS after joining the company in July 2015 before becoming Head of Corporate Finance while also put in charge of group accounting in 2016 and eventually being made an authorised signatory in January of 2019. He played a definitive part in the successful positioning of Accentro Real Estate AG on the capital market and in the continued growth of the company.

After completing a degree program in economics at the University of Kassel and the Free University of Berlin and before joining Accentro, he spent several years with KPMG AG Auditors, working in the areas of auditing and management consultancy and there focusing on real estate companies.

Jacopo Mingazzini, Member of the Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG, said: "We are very pleased to have Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke aboard to reinforce our management team and to make his extensive expertise in the field of corporate finance available to us going forward. I am very well acquainted with Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke from our prior, trust-based collaboration of several years. So, I very much look forward to getting to work closely with him again soon. Especially with a view to future funding measures that will also involve the capital-market in a bid to fuel the further growth of The Grounds, this senior staff addition marks the next major step after having appointed the new management board this past spring and summer."

Seite 1 von 3
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: iVestos AG : Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschluss 2019
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG beauftragt Toolbox Medical Innovations und NDA Group und erweitert Beirat
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme des deutschen Metallurgie-Geschäfts von ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
DGAP-News: Bonial wirkt: Stärkung des stationären Geschäfts überzeugt DÄNISCHES BETTENLAGER
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie ...
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke wird Head of Corporate Finance & ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke wird Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting bei der The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke wird Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting bei der The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG deutsch
13.10.20
DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
160
Netwatch - Neuausrichtung