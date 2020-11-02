DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Becomes Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG 02.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Corporate finance expert with long-term experience in the real estate industry

- Senior management team reinforced in the wake of management board appointments earlier this year

Berlin, 2 November 2020 - As of 1 November 2020, Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke has become the Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("The Grounds"). Mr. Schäfer-Aabakke brings long-term experience in the area of corporate finance and in the real estate sector to the job.

Prior to his transfer to The Grounds, Schäfer-Aabakke spent several years with Accentro Real Estate AG, initially as consultant for group accounting / IFRS after joining the company in July 2015 before becoming Head of Corporate Finance while also put in charge of group accounting in 2016 and eventually being made an authorised signatory in January of 2019. He played a definitive part in the successful positioning of Accentro Real Estate AG on the capital market and in the continued growth of the company.

After completing a degree program in economics at the University of Kassel and the Free University of Berlin and before joining Accentro, he spent several years with KPMG AG Auditors, working in the areas of auditing and management consultancy and there focusing on real estate companies.

Jacopo Mingazzini, Member of the Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG, said: "We are very pleased to have Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke aboard to reinforce our management team and to make his extensive expertise in the field of corporate finance available to us going forward. I am very well acquainted with Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke from our prior, trust-based collaboration of several years. So, I very much look forward to getting to work closely with him again soon. Especially with a view to future funding measures that will also involve the capital-market in a bid to fuel the further growth of The Grounds, this senior staff addition marks the next major step after having appointed the new management board this past spring and summer."