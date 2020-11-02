 

Sam Whittaker Re-joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Sam Whittaker will re-join Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director, effective immediately. Sam joins from PJT Partners where he worked for the last five years, most recently as a Managing Director in its EMEA Restructuring group. Sam has more than 15 years of restructuring experience, advising debtors and creditors in the UK and globally. He initially joined Lazard in 2005 having previously worked on London’s successful Olympic Games bid and in the Prime Minister’s strategy unit in the UK Cabinet Office.

Based in London, Sam will provide additional leadership to Lazard UK’s Restructuring business working alongside David Burlison, Managing Director and Co-Head of Lazard’s EMEA Restructuring practice.

David Burlison said, “We’re delighted that Sam has re-joined Lazard. His experience and connectivity, particularly on the creditor side, will bolster our bench of senior advisers and strengthen our market leading global restructuring practice for the benefit of our clients.’’

Sam Whittaker said, “﻿Lazard has a first-rate restructuring franchise. I look forward to working with David and the team in London, as well as colleagues and clients around the world, to further enhance Lazard’s Global Restructuring group.”

Today’s announcement follows several senior appointments for Lazard’s Global Restructuring group, including the appointment of Christopher Mallon as a Senior Adviser and James Simpson as a Director, both based in London.

Lazard’s Restructuring Group is one of the leading restructuring practices globally, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. Its group of experts were recently recognised by The Banker as ‘Investment Bank of the Year for Restructuring.’ Its practitioners, based in many jurisdictions across the world, combine an extensive knowledge of restructuring strategies with M&A expertise, credit analysis skills, capital markets knowledge, industry expertise and negotiation experience in distressed situations. Lazard has advised on many of the largest and most complex restructuring assignments. Recent examples include Abengoa, Global Cloud Xchange, Interserve, Neiman Marcus, NMC Health, Oi, PG&E, Premier Oil, Seadrill, Valaris and Weatherford International. Lazard was the global leader in completed restructurings for the first nine months of 2020 (Source: Refinitiv).

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow @Lazard

Lazard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Cubic and Sqills Continue Modernization Efforts for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Navya Announces Governance Evolution
Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan
Sam Whittaker Re-joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director
Mediawan Completes the Acquisition of Lagardère Studios
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Lazard Ltd Reports Third-quarter and Nine-month 2020 Results
28.10.20
Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share
27.10.20
Ryan Hutchinson and Stefan Wimmer Join Lazard Asset Management
22.10.20
Makinson Cowell to Join Lazard
19.10.20
Lazard Releases Annual Levelized Cost of Energy and Levelized Cost of Storage Analyses
16.10.20
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Lazard Asset Management Expands Alternative Investment Platform
14.10.20
Lazard to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Results
12.10.20
Lazard Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management