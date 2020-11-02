Navya Announces Governance Evolution

The members of Navya’s Supervisory Board, which was held Friday 30 October 2020, are pleased to welcome Aurélie Jean and Thierry Morin to the Supervisory Board.

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the appointment of Thierry Morin, Chairman of Elis Group’s Supervisory Board, and of Aurélie Jean , Doctor of Science and Entrepreneur, to Navya’s Supervisory Board, as independent board members, as well as Olivier Le Cornec , Chief Technology Officer, to Navya’s Management Board.

Thierry Morin combines more than 20 years of experience in the management of listed industrial companies. Graduated from Paris-Dauphine University, he was CEO of Valeo from 2001 to 2009. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation and Governance Committee of Arkema, Chairman of Elis Group’s Supervisory Board, President of Thierry Morin Consulting (TMC), TM France and TMPARFI SA. He also held the position of President of the National Institute of Industrial Property and the University of Technology of Compiègne (UTC).

Aurélie Jean has been working for more than 10 years in digital sciences, engineering, medicine, education, economics, finance and journalism. After 9 years spent in the United States in Institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Bloomberg, Aurélie now lives and works between the United States and France where she divides her time between consulting in collaboration with the company Altermind, research and teaching at the University. Aurélie is also a Senior Advisor for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and a mentor for NASA's Frontier Development Lab. She contributes to the media Le Point, Elle International and Europe 1 on scientific and technological topics. Aurélie is also an external collaborator for the French Ministry of Education.

Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of Navya’s Supervisory Board states: “I would like to welcome Thierry Morin and Aurélie Jean to Navya’s Supervisory Board. Thierry Morin's experience at the head of international industrial groups and Aurélie Jean's expertise in the fields of numerical modeling and algorithms are key assets to start this new stage in Navya's history.”

Navya’s Supervisory Board noted the departure of 360 Capital Partners represented by Fausto Boni and Dominique Rencurel. Navya would like to thank Dominique Rencurel and Fausto Boni for their commitment to Navya’s Supervisory Board.