Inventiva announces the additional acceptance of two late-breaking abstracts at the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

The two late-breaking abstracts cover new data from the Company’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH, focusing on the efficacy of lanifibranor in type-2 diabetic (TD2M) patients and its positive effect on key plasma biomarkers.

Daix (France), November 2, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that two late-breaking abstracts have been selected for poster presentations during the upcoming The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) on November 13-16, 2020.

A third abstract covering the screening methodology used for patient selection during the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial has also been accepted for a poster presentation.

These three abstracts complement Inventiva’s presence at the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020, where Inventiva had already been selected for an oral plenary presentation of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial results, including new data on F2/F3 patients.

The details of the various presentations are as follows:



Late-breaking abstract #1 :

Abstract title: “Efficacy of the panPPAR agonist lanifibranor on the histological endpoints NASH resolution and fibrosis regression is similar in type-2 diabetic and non-diabetic patients: additional results of the NATIVE Phase IIb trial in non-cirrhotic NASH " Publication number: LP9 Session title: Late-breaking Abstract Posters Presentation type: Poster presentation Author: Prof. Sven Francque, University Hospital Antwerp, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial

The abstract will also be featured in the December issue of the scientific journal Hepatology and is available on the website of the AASLD.



Late-breaking abstract #2 :

Abstract title: “Effect of the panPPAR agonist lanifibranor on plasma biomarkers of liver necro-inflammation and fibrosis in non-cirrhotic NASH patients: additional results of the NATIVE Phase IIb trial" Publication number: LP36 Session title: Late-breaking Abstract Posters Presentation type: Poster presentation Author: Prof. Sven Francque, University Hospital Antwerp, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial

The abstract will also be featured in the December issue of the scientific journal Hepatology and is available on the website of the AASLD.



Abstract #3 :

Abstract title: “Selection based on SAF activity score, not NASH CRN NAFLD activity score, leads to selection of a patient cohort with more severe NASH with more advanced fibrosis: experience from the NATIVE Phase IIb study of the panPPAR agonist lanifibranor" Publication number: 1696 Session title: NAFLD and NASH: Therapeutics - Pharmacologic and Other Presentation type: Poster presentation Author: Prof. Manal Abdelmalek, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial



Oral plenary presentation :

Abstract title: "The panPPAR agonist lanifibranor induces both resolution of NASH and regression of fibrosis after 24 weeks of treatment in non-cirrhotic NASH: results of the NATIVE Phase IIb trial" Publication number: 0012 Session title: Plenary: Clinical and Outcomes Discoveries Presentation type: Oral presentation, Plenary Session Presenting author: Prof. Sven Francque, University Hospital Antwerp, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020 Session time: 9:00 AM (ET) / 3:00 PM (CET)



The content of the presentation will also be part of a dedicated Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webcast focused on NASH and hosted by Inventiva on November 16, 2020 on the sidelines of the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020. This event can be followed both live and on-demand on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors – Investor Presentations” section at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/ .



About the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)1

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. AASLD fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. We advance the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.



About lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator‑activated receptor (PPAR) isoforms, which are well‑characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well‑balanced activation of PPARα and PPARδ, and a partial activation of PPARγ. While there are other PPAR agonists that target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation, lanifibranor is the only pan‑PPAR agonist in clinical development. Inventiva believes that lanifibranor’s moderate and balanced pan‑PPAR binding profile contributes to the favorable tolerability profile that has been observed in clinical trials and pre‑clinical studies to date.



About the NATIVE Phase IIb trial

The NATIVE (NAsh Trial to Validate IVA337 Efficacy) clinical trial was a 24-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH. The main purpose of the trial was to assess the efficacy of lanifibranor in improving liver inflammation and ballooning, the two histological markers included in the definition of the regulatory endpoint of NASH resolution. To be considered for inclusion, patients were required to have: a diagnosis of NASH confirmed by liver biopsy; a cumulative score of inflammation and ballooning (as measured using the SAF scoring system) of three or four out of four, indicating the presence of moderate to severe inflammation and ballooning; a steatosis score greater than or equal to one, indicating the presence of moderate to severe steatosis; and a fibrosis score less than four, indicating the absence of cirrhosis. The primary endpoint of the trial was a reduction in the combined inflammation and ballooning score of two points compared to baseline, with no worsening fibrosis, as measured by the SAF score. Secondary endpoints included NASH resolution, improvements in each of the steatosis, inflammation, ballooning and fibrosis scores from baseline as measured using the SAF score, improvements in various other fibrosis measures, improvements in several metabolic markers, improvements in steatosis, inflammation and ballooning as measured using the NAS score (NAFLD activity score), and safety.

The trial randomized 247 patients with NASH in 71 sites in Australia, Canada, Europe, Mauritius and the United States.





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. At the end of 2019, Inventiva published positive results from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of MPS VI adult patients.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com



Contacts



Inventiva

Frédéric Cren

Chairman & CEO

info@inventivapharma.com

+33 3 80 44 75 00

Brunswick Group

Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83

Westwicke, an ICR Company﻿

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com

+1 415 513 1284





Important Notice



This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s clinical trials, clinical trial data releases, clinical development plans and anticipated future activities of Inventiva. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, or that candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause undesirable side effects or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s business, preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on June 19, 2020 under n° D.20-0551 and its amendment filed on July 10, 2020 under n° D. 20-0551-A01 as well as the half-year financial report on June 30, 2020 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.







1 https://www.aasld.org/





Attachment