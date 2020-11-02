Conclusion of contracts (Võõbu-Mäo road section construction works)

AS Nordecon group company Kaurits OÜ entered into contract with GRK Infra AS for the performance of earthworks at Võõbu–Mäo road construction project on Tartu highway Võõbu–Anna 10 km road section. As a part of the works land improvement operations will be carried out, track bed for the road section will be built and culverts will be installed.

The cost of the works is appr. 9.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in second half of 2021.