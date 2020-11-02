Tiziana Announces Initiation of Clinical Trial with Covid-19 Patients in Brazil with Nasally Administered Foralumab, a Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announces initiation of a collaborative clinical study investigating nasally administered Foralumab either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone in COVID-19 patients in Brazil. In view of the importance and urgency, scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School, Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Santos Hospital (Jabaquara, Santos, Brazil) and at Tiziana are closely collaborating to facilitate initiation of this study in expedited time frames. This clinical trial will be coordinated by the team at the INTRIALS, a leading, full-service Latin America Clinical Research Organization (CRO), based in Sao Paulo City, Brazil. The clinical data from this trial is expected to available by the end of this year.

“Brazil has reported almost 5.5M Coronavius cases and 159,000 deaths and is considered a global epicenter of the outbreak. Brazil is now experiencing almost 1000 deaths per day. Thus, our clinical study is both timely and potentially a life changer for the COVID-19 patients. The scientific concept, to activate nasal mucosal immunity by nasally administered Foralumab, is to fight against the virus in the respiratory tract and lungs,” stated Dr. Shailubhai, CEO and CSO of Tiziana Life Sciences.