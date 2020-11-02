 

Mediawan Completes the Acquisition of Lagardère Studios

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 08:15  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW), one of the main independent content studios in Europe, announces today the completion of the acquisition of Lagardère Studios, a key player in the creation, production, distribution and management of audiovisual content in Europe. Exclusive negotiations had been announced on June 22, 2020 and a binding agreement was signed with Groupe Lagardère on August 6, 2020. This acquisition has received an Antitrust approval on September 21, 2020.

As the terms of the acquisition agreement allowed, Mediawan has issued 1,615,785 new shares in remuneration for the contribution in kind of Lagardère Studios shares.

The remaining share of the purchase price has been financed predominantly by the use of €30 M undrawn credit facilities of and by a €20 M shareholder loan from Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil).

Lagardère Studios is one of the key independent players in content production and distribution in Europe, with a presence in France, Spain (Grupo Boomerang), Finland (Aito Media) and the Netherlands (Skyhigh TV), but also in Africa (Keewu in Senegal), and enjoys relationships with broadcasters in each of these countries.

With its 25 production labels, the Group has strong brands in drama, like Atlantique Production’s international coproduction “The Eddy”, available on Netflix and directed by Oscar-winning Damien Chazelle, DEMD Productions’ “Tandem” broadcast on France 3 and “Josephine Ange Gardien” with over 20 years and 100 episodes on TF1, but also documentaries like Imagissime’s 5x52’ mini series ‘Gregory’, available on Netflix. Lagardère Studios also produces many successful non-scripted shows like Maximal Production’s “C Dans L’Air” broadcast on France 5, Réservoir Prod’s “Ca Commence Aujourd’hui” on France 2 or “Recherche Appartement ou Maison” on M6 or Aito Media’s “The Night Patrol” and its 400 episodes aired on Channel Four Finland. The Group gathers a great number of content creation talents and has a recognized expertise in all production models: local productions, international coproductions, format adaptations, controlled-budget industrial films and corporate and digital creations, and its distribution business has a deep catalogue of c. 10,000 hours.

The integration of Lagardère Studios further reinforces Mediawan’s production capacity through strong brands in France and Spain, and increases its geographical presence in Europe with the Netherlands (Skyhigh TV), Finland (Aito Media), but also Africa (Keewu). Lagardère Studios also enhances Mediawan’s production business with unscripted productions, in addition to its historical business of drama, cinema, documentary and animation.

We are particularly proud today to be able to count on the many talents which form Lagardère Studios, and explore with them the many development opportunities which are offered to us everywhere in Europe, in all genres: drama, documentary and unscripted,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Board of Mediawan

Evolution of share capital

Pursuant to a meeting of the Management Board dated October 30, 2020, the share capital was increased to €337,687.46 consisting of 33,768,746 shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following:

- a capital increase incurring the issue of 1,615,785 new shares issued to Groupe Lagardère for the contribution in kind of Lagardère Studios;

- the exercise of 10,000 share warrants, resulting in the issuance of 5,000 Mediawan shares.

About Mediawan - mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics).

Mediawan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Navya Announces Governance Evolution
Cubic and Sqills Continue Modernization Efforts for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail
Mediawan Completes the Acquisition of Lagardère Studios
Sam Whittaker Re-joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Completion of the Acquisition of Groupe Troisieme Œil by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1
27.10.20
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
08.10.20
Success of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 On Mediawan