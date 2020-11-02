 

Completion of the Acquisition of Groupe Troisieme Œil by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1

Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 (Paris:MDW) announces the completion of the acquisition of the audiovisual activities of Groupe Troisième Œil, one of the main players in unscripted production in France, as announced on June 22, 2020 when a binding offer was submitted. This acquisition project has received an Antitrust approval on September 21, 2020.

Founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton in 2001, Troisième Oeil is a key independent player in France producing over 500 hours of content per year, at the origin of a number of premium production brand names. Troisième Oeil Production is one of the leaders in unscripted (with the reference daily show “C A Vous,” or “Vintage Mecanics” on RMC Découverte, or “Z&N” on Paris Premiere) but also successes in the documentary genre (with contents like “Emmanuel Macron: Behind the Rise” for TF1 and Netflix, or an upcoming documentary on French rap singer Orelsan for Amazon Prime) and drama (upcoming social comedy “100% Bio” or “En Quête de Vérité” 10x52’ series), thus converging with Mediawan’s core activities. Troisième Oeil Production has also recently launched “6 A La Maison” for France 2, a new daily late-evening show meant to support culture during the lockdown. The Group can lean on an experienced and unified team, ready to build on identified growth drivers, with long-standing relationships with the major French broadcasters (TF1, France Télévisions, Canal+, Groupe M6, Groupe Altice) and digital platforms (Netflix, Amazon), and a large catalogue of c. 1000 hours of programmes.

“Today, Groupe Troisième Œil, which I created nearly 20 years ago, is changing gears by partnering with Group Mediawan. Mediawan Alliance offers significant synergies and development opportunities for Troisième Oeil, which will now have the means to grow in new markets in Europe and in new formats. I am certain that Groupe Troisième Oeil’s teams will thrive as part of this even more ambitious group,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, CEO of Mediawan Alliance, Chairman of Groupe Troisième Oeil and Chairman of the Board of Mediawan

Based in Paris, Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 was created in June 2020 by a consortium formed by the founders of Mediawan (Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse), MACSF and KKR, joined by Bpifrance in September 2020, and is led by Pierre-Antoine Capton (Chairman of the Board of Mediawan) as CEO, and Fred Kogel (Leonine CEO) as Deputy CEO. Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 has successfully launched a public offer on all Mediawan shares not held by the Mediawan founders and MACSF, which was closed on October 22. Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 intends to request the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure under the terms described in the offer document published on July 28, 2020 under the visa number 20-372.

Thanks to the success of this public offer, Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 will now include Groupe Mediawan (enhanced by the teams of Lagardère Studios), the audiovisual activities of Groupe Troisième Oeil, as well as a minority share in Leonine, a leading German independent company in content production, distribution and licensing, contributed by KKR.

1 Temporary name

