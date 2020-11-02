Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH: Minaris Regenerative Medicine to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capacity for Cell and Gene Therapies in Germany and Japan

 

Minaris Regenerative Medicine to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capacity for Cell and Gene Therapies in Germany and Japan

Minaris Regenerative Medicine to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capacity for Cell and Gene Therapies in Germany and Japan

Minaris Regenerative Medicine to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capacity for Cell and Gene Therapies in Germany and Japan

MUNICH, Germany and YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nov. 2, 2020 - Minaris Regenerative Medicine ("Minaris"), a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapies, wholly owned by Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., announced today a total investment of 64.5 million USD to significantly expand its facilities in Europe and Asia.

European facility expansion:

A new state of the art facility will be built in the proximity of the existing site in Ottobrunn near Munich, Germany with a total investment of 40.7 million USD. The new facility will operate according to GMP standards (FDA and EMA) and be dedicated to clinical and commercial manufacturing as well as development services for cell and gene therapies. The multi-storey building with a total of 6,650 sqm will initially more than double Minaris' existing capacity in Europe by providing additional clean rooms, quality control laboratories, warehousing, cryo-storage and office space. It will have a modular design with the possibilities to go from single room to ball room design and to flexibly change between grade B and grade C configuration. The new facility is expected to be operational early 2023 and will allow for additional expansion of clean rooms according to client demand and specifications, thus more than tripling the current clean room capacity.

"We are very pleased to expand our capacity to support the growing demand of clients who continue to care for an increasing number of patients in the future", said Dusan Kosijer, Managing Director of Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH.

Asian site expansion:

A new facility will also be established adjacent to the existing facility in Yokohama, Japan allowing for an additional 4,000 sqm which will double the capacity for commercial manufacturing of regenerative medicine. The new facility is scheduled to start operations in October 2022. The investment of 23.8 million USD is part of a strategy to establish a center for cancer immunotherapy and somatic stem cells.

