 

EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 08:41  |  78   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia through participation in a directed issue                 
  • As an active and long-term owner, EQT Public Value intends to work closely with existing shareholders, the board of directors and management with the ambition to support BioGaia's continued growth
  • EQT Public Value aims to support BioGaia by providing access to EQT's healthcare expertise, broad advisory network and in-house digital and sustainability teams

The EQT Public Value fund ("EQT Public Value") announces its commitment to participate in a directed issue in BioGaia AB ("BioGaia" or "the Company"). As part of the directed issue, which is subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, EQT Public Value intends to acquire 1,625,000 B shares representing a consideration of SEK 650 million.

Founded in Sweden in 1990 by entrepreneurs Peter Rothschild and Jan Annwall, BioGaia has built a world-leading position in the probiotic food supplements space. The Company has created networks of leading, independent researchers and specialists, manufacturing experts and local distribution partners worldwide. BioGaia's clinically proven products are recommended by pediatricians and other healthcare professionals and sold across more than 100 countries.

BioGaia is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of SEK 768 million and EBIT of SEK 243 million in 2019. The Company has a market capitalisation of SEK 7.3 billion pre directed issue, based on the closing price on Friday 30 October 2020 of SEK 423.5 per share.

BioGaia operates in an attractive and growing market underpinned by secular trends, such as an increased focus on health, a broadened use of probiotics in new fields, and an increased inclination towards preventive care. Following the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, BioGaia is expected to leverage on EQT's long experience from developing strong healthcare assets, its global advisory network and in-house digital and sustainability teams. Moreover, BioGaia's has a solid platform from which EQT Public Value foresees many opportunities for further organic growth and acquisitions.

