Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2020 – 2 NOVEMBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|197,071
|651.98
|128,485,374.42
|26 October 2020
|10,000
|645.34
|6,453,416.00
|27 October 2020
|12,000
|635.82
|7,629,894.00
|28 October 2020
|12,000
|626.85
|7,522,258.80
|29 October 2020
|11,937
|626.52
|7,478,807.44
|30 October 2020
|7,848
|624.48
|4,900,949.65
|Accumulated under the program
|250,856
|647.67
|162,470,700.31
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 426,559 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
