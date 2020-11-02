 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2020 – 2 NOVEMBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 197,071 651.98 128,485,374.42
26 October 2020 10,000 645.34 6,453,416.00
27 October 2020 12,000 635.82 7,629,894.00
28 October 2020 12,000 626.85 7,522,258.80
29 October 2020 11,937 626.52 7,478,807.44
30 October 2020 7,848 624.48 4,900,949.65
Accumulated under the program 250,856 647.67 162,470,700.31

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 426,559 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

