 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Forsell

02.11.2020, 08:55  |  46   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               November 2, 2020 at 09:55 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Forsell

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Forsell, Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20201029145335_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 374 Unit price: 4.900 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.900 EUR

(3): Volume: 374 Unit price: 4.910 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.910 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.902 EUR

For more information:

Panu Porkka, CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.


