 

DGAP-News Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and raises outlook to stable

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 09:00  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Rating/9 Month figures
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and raises outlook to stable

02.11.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and raises outlook to stable

  • Considerably improved earnings and internal financing power as well as greatly reduced debt and increased equity have positive effects
  • Operating EBITDA after nine months at strong prior year level
  • Business model has proven its crisis resilience in recent months
  • Financial strength opens up scope for further expansion in Europe; fourth plant planned in Lithuania

Munich, November 2, 2020 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a leading European supplier of thin finished wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries, has again been rated BB- by German rating agency Creditreform. This was announced by Creditreform in its annual rating update. In its report, the rating agency, which specializes in small and medium-sized enterprises, highlighted not only the improved earnings and internal financing power, but also the good liquidity situation and the company's relatively high stability in the current crisis. After the temporary drop in revenues during the lockdown in April and May, Homann was able to ramp up production again and to generate higher-than-planned revenues and earnings due to catch-up effects in the ensuing months.

While Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group's revenues were down by 8% on the previous year to EUR 191 million in the first nine months of 2020, operating EBITDA remained at the high level of the previous year and came in at EUR 35 million. The Homann business model has thus proven to be crisis-resistant. Moreover, Homann Holzwerkstoffe was able to raise a KfW loan of EUR 65 million at very good conditions, which the rating agency described as a "sensible measure to secure liquidity".

Seite 1 von 3
Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 5,25 % bis 06/22 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme des deutschen Metallurgie-Geschäfts von ...
DGAP-News: iVestos AG : Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschluss 2019
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG beauftragt Toolbox Medical Innovations und NDA Group und erweitert Beirat
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
DGAP-News: Bonial wirkt: Stärkung des stationären Geschäfts überzeugt DÄNISCHES BETTENLAGER
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Becomes Head of Corporate Finance & ...
Photon Energy Commissions Additional Six PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Ratingagentur bescheinigt solides Finanzprofil, bestätigt Ratingnote von BB- und hebt Ausblick auf stabil (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Ratingagentur bescheinigt solides Finanzprofil, bestätigt Ratingnote von BB- und hebt Ausblick auf stabil
21.10.20
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE setzt Expansion in Europa fort und errichtet neue Produktionsanlage in Litauen (deutsch)
21.10.20
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE setzt Expansion in Europa fort und errichtet neue Produktionsanlage in Litauen
21.10.20
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKWERKSTOFFE continues expansion in Europe and builds new production plant in Lithuania

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
675
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
30.10.20
15
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
29.10.20
14.123
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
26.10.20
7
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
26.10.20
183
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)