 

NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 18, 2020).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5329138

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 25, 2020 07:59 AM ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
Conference ID: 5329138

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart EVs to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient, and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began first deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-2018
Email: ir@nio.com

Source: NIO 


