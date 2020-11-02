ERYTECH Secures €10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government

Approvals received from Bpifrance and Société Générale for a total of EUR 10 million in non-dilutive financing in the form of a State- Guarantee d Loan (PGE Loan)

Proceeds expected to extend Company’s cash horizon to end of 2021

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced today that it has received financing approvals from Bpifrance and Société Générale for a total of €10 million in the form of State-Guaranteed Loans (Prêts Garantis par l’Etat, or PGE in France) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would like to thank the French Government and Bpifrance, as well as our banking partners at Société Générale, for their support in these unprecedented times, which provides additional resources to allow us to continue achieving our objectives. Over the recent months, we have strengthened our financial position by putting in place a convertible bond facility in France and an ‘At-The-Market’ equity facility in the United States, and now this state-guaranteed, non-dilutive loan. As we continue to advance our late-stage clinical development programs, the additional financing is expected to further extend our cash horizon beyond our next key data readout milestones," said Eric Soyer, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of ERYTECH Pharma.

Each of Bpifrance and Société Générale will provide a loan of €5 million and the French government will guarantee 90% of the total amounts due. The loans will bear interest at fixed rates of 1.75% and 0.25% per annum respectively, with an initial term of one year. At the end of this initial term, the Company, at its option, may defer repayment of the principal amount over a five-year period.

The Company believes that the combination of its current cash and cash equivalents and this state-guaranteed loan will extend its cash horizon into Q3 2021, and taking into account the potential proceeds under the convertible bonds financing and the at-the-market equity program, until the end of 2021.

