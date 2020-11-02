 

DGAP-News Elmos Semiconductor SE: Management Board contract of Dr. Jan Dienstuhl prematurely extended until the end of 2023

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Management Board contract of Dr. Jan Dienstuhl prematurely extended until the end of 2023

Dortmund, November 2, 2020:  The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has extended the appointment of Dr. Jan Dienstuhl as Management Board member for Development and Sales ahead of schedule until December 31, 2023.

"The premature extension of Dr. Jan Dienstuhl's contract, together with the changes in the Management Board scheduled for the turn of the year, underlines the Supervisory Board's conviction that the current Management Board team is the right one for the future," explains Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "At the same time, this expresses that we not only highly recognize Dr. Dienstuhl's contributions to date, but we are convinced that he will continue to provide decisive impulses for both the profitable expansion of the business and also for the innovative strength of the company in the future."

Since January 2019 Dr. Jan Dienstuhl has been responsible for development and sales at Elmos Semiconductor SE as Management Board member. In 2012 the electrical engineer joined Elmos from Infineon Technologies AG and was initially responsible for the business line "Sensors".

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49-231‐7549‐287
E-mail: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
