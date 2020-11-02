 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 10:12  |  43   |   |   
Company Announcement
No. 36/2020

 

Copenhagen, 2 November 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 October to 30 October 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 909,085   87,092,195
26 October 2020 30,053 90.75 2,727,208
27 October 2020 20,314 89.76 1,823,476
28 October 2020 30,427 86.98 2,646,397
29 October 2020 16,470 87.82 1,446,348
30 October 2020 22,850 89.34 2,041,389
Accumulated under the program 1,029,199   97,777,013

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 October – 30 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,305,707 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.31% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Novartis announces positive results from a Phase IV study showing superior tolerability and ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
European Commission approves Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q3 2020 Conference Call
26.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
19.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
12.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
05.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme