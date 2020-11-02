 

Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Enterprise Service Management Café, part of Infosys Cobalt, and built on ServiceNow platform, recognized for expediting time-to-market

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. Leaders are defined as service providers who have demonstrated ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the entire portfolio of ServiceNow offerings and a strong focus on talent. They are heavily invested in co-developing industry and/or function specific solutions on ServiceNow, have acquired niche ServiceNow partners and have high buyer satisfaction for delivering ServiceNow engagements.

Infosys was recognized for delivering value from the Enterprise Service Management Café, a part of Infosys Cobalt, on ServiceNow platform to expedite time-to-market. The report also highlights Infosys' ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum for ServiceNow services.

Everest Group assessed 20 leading ServiceNow service providers through a multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities spread across Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance and support services.

The report highlighted Infosys' strengths in the following areas:

  • Infosys has built a strong suite of IP tools and accelerators, such as Enterprise Service Management Café, on ServiceNow platform to expedite time-to-market
  • It is a ServiceNow Elite Partner; its global award and regional award for Americas from ServiceNow highlight its global delivery capabilities
  • Infosys has credible end-to-end transformational proof-points for ServiceNow services across the entire product
  • Clients can benefit from Infosys' proven track record of delivery excellence reflected in its relatively higher CSAT score than peers for the last one year
  • The market acknowledges technical and domain expertise — broad understanding of the IT landscape, expertise in ServiceNow, and business-specific understanding – as its key strengths
  • Infosys has a spread of ServiceNow services across buyer segments, which emphasizes its ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum

Infosys' pre-built ServiceNow suite of offerings - Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café, is an AI-powered plug and play solution with over 50+ plugins, process templates and ready-to-deploy code that makes ServiceNow implementations 40 to 50 percent faster.

