Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today introduced the CV28M camera system on chip (SoC), the latest in the CVflow family, combining advanced image processing, high-resolution video encoding, and CVflow computer vision processing in a single, low-power design. The CV28M’s highly efficient artificial intelligence (AI) processing architecture provides the flexibility required to enable a new class of smart edge devices for applications including smart home security, retail monitoring, consumer robotics, and occupancy monitoring.

Ambarella today announces the CV28M CVflow processor for artificial intelligence (AI) sensing at the edge in a new class of smart devices for a variety of applications including smart home security, retail monitoring, consumer robotics, and occupancy monitoring. (Photo: Business Wire)

“All around us, devices are becoming smarter, and with our newest CV28M SoC, our customers can develop a new generation of intelligent sensing cameras for a variety of new applications,” said Chris Day, vice president of marketing and business development at Ambarella. “In privacy-sensitive applications—such as monitoring retail stores, workplaces, rental properties, or the elderly at home—edge-based AI processing can support intelligent monitoring and fast decision-making without the requirement to record or stream video to the cloud.”

For new AI sensing applications, like retail monitoring or occupancy monitoring, CV28M provides the AI performance to make all decisions in the camera, preserving privacy and avoiding heavy video processing running on back-end servers. For IP security cameras, the CV28M features AI-based rate control to optimize image quality while reducing video storage and network bandwidth requirements. Additionally, Ambarella’s AI Timelapse scene-aware recording avoids the time needed to scan through video timelines to retrieve moments of interest. In consumer robotics applications, the CV28M can be connected to a wide range of sensors such as visible, structured light, and time-of-flight (ToF) to capture, and then process, the data required for navigation.