EvoBiotiX collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim and the University of Salzburg on naturally derived Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.11.2020, 11:10 | 11 | 0 |
Salzburg/Melide(CH) (ots) - Swiss Biotech EvoBiotiX SA today announced a
multi-year collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in the field of naturally
derived EVs. A significant part of this program will fund research of the drug
delivery potential of naturally derived EVs in the group of Prof. Meisner-Kober
at the University of Salzburg, Austria. Under the terms of the agreement,
Boehringer Ingelheim will provide drug candidates and expertise across different
therapeutic areas, while EvoBiotiX will bring their unique know-how in isolating
and developing naturally derived biologics to the table.
Biomacromolecules, such as recombinant proteins, DNAs or small interfering RNAs,
offer great potential to address intracellular molecular targets that so far
cannot be addressed with conventional approaches. However, their inherent
molecular features often restrict biomacromolecules from crossing the cell
membrane. This is one of the key challenges for the development of new therapies
for patients with currently hard to treat diseases, as many relevant drug
targets are located inside the cells.
multi-year collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in the field of naturally
derived EVs. A significant part of this program will fund research of the drug
delivery potential of naturally derived EVs in the group of Prof. Meisner-Kober
at the University of Salzburg, Austria. Under the terms of the agreement,
Boehringer Ingelheim will provide drug candidates and expertise across different
therapeutic areas, while EvoBiotiX will bring their unique know-how in isolating
and developing naturally derived biologics to the table.
Biomacromolecules, such as recombinant proteins, DNAs or small interfering RNAs,
offer great potential to address intracellular molecular targets that so far
cannot be addressed with conventional approaches. However, their inherent
molecular features often restrict biomacromolecules from crossing the cell
membrane. This is one of the key challenges for the development of new therapies
for patients with currently hard to treat diseases, as many relevant drug
targets are located inside the cells.
" Drugs of the future are increasingly inspired by naturally occurring
biological macromolecules like proteins, antibodies or RNA. These are the
molecules most promising but hardest to deliver in an efficient, side-effect
free and patient friendly way. EVs are nano-transporters that nature has
elegantly devised for shuttling precisely such large molecules like proteins or
RNAs into cells, and across biological barriers to the sites where they are
needed in our body. We therefore aim to capitalize on nature´s own inventions in
order to create a next generation drug delivery platform ," explains Prof.
Meisner-Kober, who was recently recruited from the pharmaceutical industry to
the University of Salzburg to fill a new chair on Chemical Biology and
Biological Therapies endowed by Land Salzburg.
The collaboration is part of Boehringer Ingelheim´s Research Beyond Borders
(RBB) initiative that explores emerging science and technologies for and beyond
its core therapeutic areas to create new opportunities in disease indications of
high medical need. The Paris Lodron University of Salzburg (PLUS), with
co-funding of the European Union and the federal government (Land Salzburg) and
in collaboration with the Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) have recently
established a center of excellence for EV Therapeutic research. By a unique
coalition between internationally established experts in EV analytics and
engineering, drug delivery, pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical
applications of human EVs, the Extracellular Vesicle Theralytics Technology
biological macromolecules like proteins, antibodies or RNA. These are the
molecules most promising but hardest to deliver in an efficient, side-effect
free and patient friendly way. EVs are nano-transporters that nature has
elegantly devised for shuttling precisely such large molecules like proteins or
RNAs into cells, and across biological barriers to the sites where they are
needed in our body. We therefore aim to capitalize on nature´s own inventions in
order to create a next generation drug delivery platform ," explains Prof.
Meisner-Kober, who was recently recruited from the pharmaceutical industry to
the University of Salzburg to fill a new chair on Chemical Biology and
Biological Therapies endowed by Land Salzburg.
The collaboration is part of Boehringer Ingelheim´s Research Beyond Borders
(RBB) initiative that explores emerging science and technologies for and beyond
its core therapeutic areas to create new opportunities in disease indications of
high medical need. The Paris Lodron University of Salzburg (PLUS), with
co-funding of the European Union and the federal government (Land Salzburg) and
in collaboration with the Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) have recently
established a center of excellence for EV Therapeutic research. By a unique
coalition between internationally established experts in EV analytics and
engineering, drug delivery, pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical
applications of human EVs, the Extracellular Vesicle Theralytics Technology
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0