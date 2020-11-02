EvoBiotiX collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim and the University of Salzburg on naturally derived Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Salzburg/Melide(CH) (ots) - Swiss Biotech EvoBiotiX SA today announced a

multi-year collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in the field of naturally

derived EVs. A significant part of this program will fund research of the drug

delivery potential of naturally derived EVs in the group of Prof. Meisner-Kober

at the University of Salzburg, Austria. Under the terms of the agreement,

Boehringer Ingelheim will provide drug candidates and expertise across different

therapeutic areas, while EvoBiotiX will bring their unique know-how in isolating

and developing naturally derived biologics to the table.



Biomacromolecules, such as recombinant proteins, DNAs or small interfering RNAs,

offer great potential to address intracellular molecular targets that so far

cannot be addressed with conventional approaches. However, their inherent

molecular features often restrict biomacromolecules from crossing the cell

membrane. This is one of the key challenges for the development of new therapies

for patients with currently hard to treat diseases, as many relevant drug

targets are located inside the cells.







biological macromolecules like proteins, antibodies or RNA. These are the

molecules most promising but hardest to deliver in an efficient, side-effect

free and patient friendly way. EVs are nano-transporters that nature has

elegantly devised for shuttling precisely such large molecules like proteins or

RNAs into cells, and across biological barriers to the sites where they are

needed in our body. We therefore aim to capitalize on nature´s own inventions in

order to create a next generation drug delivery platform ," explains Prof.

Meisner-Kober, who was recently recruited from the pharmaceutical industry to

the University of Salzburg to fill a new chair on Chemical Biology and

Biological Therapies endowed by Land Salzburg.



The collaboration is part of Boehringer Ingelheim´s Research Beyond Borders

(RBB) initiative that explores emerging science and technologies for and beyond

its core therapeutic areas to create new opportunities in disease indications of

high medical need. The Paris Lodron University of Salzburg (PLUS), with

co-funding of the European Union and the federal government (Land Salzburg) and

in collaboration with the Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) have recently

established a center of excellence for EV Therapeutic research. By a unique

coalition between internationally established experts in EV analytics and

engineering, drug delivery, pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical

engineering, drug delivery, pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical

applications of human EVs, the Extracellular Vesicle Theralytics Technology



