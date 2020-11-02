HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

MOSCOW, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter” or the “Company”) held its annual general meeting on November 2, 2020. As reflected in the voting results below, all of the agenda items proposed for consideration were approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company personally present or represented by proxy at the meeting.



Regarding approval of the Company’s audited consolidated and standalone financial statements and the management report therein for the year ended December 31, 2019, the final voting results were as follows: