PVA TePla AG: Silicon carbide (SiC) - Strategic development of the PVA TePla Group

The PVA TePla Group has concluded a cooperation agreement with the medium-sized high-tech company MPA Industrie SA located at Saint Jean Bonnefonds (France) for the further strategic development of the attractive technology field of silicon carbide (SiC).

This cooperation will further expand the know-how in the process technology of SiC components and coatings as well as the worldwide marketing of the equipment.

In this way, the PVA TePla Group is strengthening its position in growth markets such as SiC structural components for a wide range of applications in the semiconductor industry, for ceramic matrix composites in the aircraft and aerospace industry and thin SiC-layers for components used in renewable energies, among others.

SiC is massively gaining importance due to its exceptional temperature resistance, high degree of hardness and low weight, especially for high-performance components and SiC coatings.

As part of this cooperation, PVA TePla AG has acquired a minority stake in MPA Industrie SA.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla develops and builds - as a world leading specialist - crystal growing systems and quality inspection systems for the semiconductor industry. Vacuum and high-temperature systems for the industry round off the profile.

About MPA Industrie

MPA Industrie is a specialist for processes and equipments on advanced coating materials like SiC with huge growth potential in fast developing markets particularly in the aerospace, semiconductor and renewable energy industry.

