 

Ultimovacs Announces Acceptance of Publication in ‘Frontiers in Immunology’ Featuring Positive Results From Phase I Trial Evaluating UV1 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs", ticker ULTIMO), today announced the acceptance of publication in Frontiers in Immunology, outlining the positive long-term follow-up data from the company’s Phase I trial evaluating its proprietary universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in non-small cell lung cancer. The publication will cover detailed outcomes of the study for the 18 patients receiving UV1 monotherapy as maintenance treatment.

“Today’s acceptance of publication in Frontiers in Immunology supports our goal to raise UV1 awareness among the scientific and medical communities through publications and presentations at medical conferences,” stated Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer at Ultimovacs. “Continued positive signs of safety and tolerability are of great importance for us as we are currently evaluating UV1 in triple combinations in two Phase II studies and safety remains our primary focus as we develop treatments for patients in need.”

In the study, a total of 18 non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease had not progressed after receiving at least 2nd line treatment with chemotherapy were enrolled to receive UV1 monotherapy as maintenance treatment. Patients were assigned to three different dose-groups, of 100, 300 and 700 µg, with each cohort enrolling 6 patients. Data in the publication with a cut-off date of March 2020, demonstrated that administration of UV1 resulted in specific T-cell responses in the majority of the patients. The highest dose of 700 µg, resulted in the highest proportion of immune responses. In addition, immune responses in the high-dose cohort were stronger, occurred at an earlier timeframe and were associated with long survival. The 4-year overall survival (OS) for the patients in the highest cohort was 83%, as compared to 39% for the total patient group.

“The acceptance of our publication is a recognition of the confidence we have in UV1 as a universal cancer vaccine that could potentially treat a range of cancer indications,” stated Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer at Ultimovacs. “The data in the publication together with the 5-year topline results that we announced last month, confirm that UV1 can potentially benefit patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In all four Phase I trials that Ultimovacs has conducted with UV1, we see promising overall survival outcomes that support our ongoing, extensive clinical development program for UV1.”

