 

Olainfarm confirmed the compliance with Russian Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 11:25  |  55   |   |   

JSC Olainfarm has received Russian certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which confirms the company's care for the quality system, including the maintenance of requirements for the production and quality control of medicines, and compliance with the market of Russia. The receiving of the certificate gives the opportunity for the company to fully continue operations in Russia, which is one of Olainfarm's key export markets.

“The company is taking care of the product quality compliance with both international and national standards, including the requirements of the European Union and Russian regulations. Receipt of the certificate allows the company to continue achieving its goals. Special thanks to colleagues who have been working long-term to ensure that the company is meeting the highest standarts,” says Raimonds Terentjevs, Member of the Board of JSC Olainfarm and Director of the Quality Management Department.

“One of the goals and tasks of Olainfarm is to build trust with customers by producing quality products in accordance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices. Investments in the development and modernization of the company, as well as the work of all our team, allow Olainfarm to be among the pharmaceutical companies that received the Russian Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate in October. In 2019, 32% of Olainfarm's products were exported to Russia, in line with quality requirements and a high sense of responsibility for human health and well-being. Receiving of the certificate is especially important because that way, the company has a strategically important position by combining compliance with Russian and European requirements,” emphasized Milana Beļeviča, Member of the Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm is equipped with modern technologies and certified in accordance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice of Russia and EU, the Environmental Management Standard ISO 14001:2015, laboratory standard ISO 17025, in separate categories – US inspection standards (FDA), inspection standards of Australia (TGA) and Japan (PMDA). The Russian GMP Certificate is issued for three years.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


Olainfarm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
European Commission approves Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of ...
Novartis announces positive results from a Phase IV study showing superior tolerability and ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Correction: Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm
05.10.20
Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm