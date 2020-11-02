 

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 11:30  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

02.11.2020 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

2 November 2020

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lionel Therond, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer in a non-Board role with immediate effect.

With 35 years' experience in the Oil & Gas sector and Investment Banking, Lionel, a Chartered Financial Analyst with an MBA from INSEAD, spent just under a decade at the beginning of his career as an Exploration and Production Geoscientist at European supermajor, Royal Dutch Shell ("Shell"). At Shell, he held international positions, including a stint at Shell's global headquarters in The Hague.

After Shell, Lionel spent over a decade at J.P. Morgan Asset Management as a Senior Investor with a strategic investment focus on Oil & Gas investments, amongst other sectors. He also spent five years as Managing Director at Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest Bank, heading up Oil & Gas Equity and Commodity Research, where he helped to develop an Oil & Gas ECM capability which raised in excess of US$1bn. Lionel has founded a London-based Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Advisory boutique rooted in the Oil & Gas sector, advising multiple companies on fundraises, M&A and Capital Markets transactions, particularly in the West Africa region, ADM's principal area of business. Furthermore, in his capacity as Director at Fox Davies Capital, Lionel was a key advisor to ADM.

