EANS-News Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Fluidtime Data Services ("Fluidtime")
Vienna - As per November 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest in
Fluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companies
will pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served based
on a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continue
offering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination with
traffic management solutions.
After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, this
current transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus on
strategic business areas.
