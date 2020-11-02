 

EANS-News Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Fluidtime Data Services ("Fluidtime")

02.11.2020   
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration

Vienna - As per November 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest in
Fluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companies
will pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served based
on a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continue
offering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination with
traffic management solutions.

After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, this
current transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus on
strategic business areas.



Further inquiry note:
Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1705
markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
Disclaimer

