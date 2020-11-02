--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Joint Ventures/Cooperation/CollaborationVienna - As per November 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest inFluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companieswill pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served basedon a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continueoffering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination withtraffic management solutions.After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, thiscurrent transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus onstrategic business areas.Further inquiry note:Press Contacts:Carolin TreichlExecutive Vice President Marketing & CommunicationsKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIAT +43 50 811 1710carolin.treichl@kapsch.netMarkus KarnerPublic RelationsKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIAT +43 50 811 1705markus.karner@kapsch.netInvestor Contact:Hans LangInvestor Relations OfficerKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIAT +43 50 811 1122ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.netend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2A-1120 Wienphone: +43 50811 1122FAX: +43 50811 99 1122mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.netWWW: www.kapschtraffic.comISIN: AT000KAPSCH9indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/4750754OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG