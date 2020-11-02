 

Ping An Doctor Home launches "Online Comprehensive Medical Care"

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 October 2020, Ping An Doctor Home , Ping An Good Doctor's (stock code: 1833.HK) sub-brand, launched an industry first, "Online Comprehensive Medical Care", boasting medical accountability and medicine quality as its pillar services, and covering seven security guarantees including doctor qualification, quality of diagnosis and treatment, and medicine safety, thus directly addressing the pain points of "trust" between doctors and patients. 

Through synergies with insurance products, Ping An Doctor Home provides users and doctors with complete protection throughout the consultation journey, including insurance coverage of up to RMB1 million – representing the industry's largest and most comprehensive protection system.

Real Doctor, Real Medicine, Real Punctuality – Ping An Doctor Home's Seven Guarantees

An online medical service platform breaks through geographical barriers and allows people to have convenient medical experience, including seeing the doctor without leaving their home. For those who have never experienced an online consultation, and still wonder: "Is it reliable to consult a doctor online?" Now, the launch of "Online Comprehensive Medical Care" by Ping An Doctor Home will give them the peace of mind they desire. Ping An Doctor Home provides each user with full medical protection, and covers the entire process of purchasing medicine – before, during and after the consultation, with maximum coverage of up to RMB1 million per user, which is the highest single coverage amount in the industry.

The new products launched by Ping An Doctor Home have seven major guarantees, including qualifications of doctors, access speed, quality of diagnosis and treatment, and medicine safety, which are generally the main concerns of the public. Hence, before a medical consultation, Ping An Doctor Home guarantees that the information presented by the doctors are true. After initiating the consultation, users can receive the doctors' response within a short period, thus saying goodbye to the "two-hour queue but five-minute consultation" experience. At the end of the consultation, the platform provides accountability for the accuracy of the expert diagnosis. The platform ensures that the prescriptions received by the users are based on the relevant doctor's diagnosis, thereby ensuring such prescriptions are professionally prescribed and safe. The dual guarantee of "consulting the right doctor and using the right medicine" completely removes people's doubts about online consultations. When paying for prescriptions, the users' personal privacy is guaranteed. Furthermore, prescriptions are delivered accurately and within the promised time. Ping An Doctor Home also provides quality assurance for the medicine ordered.

