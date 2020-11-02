 

DGAP-News Xlife Sciences AG: M.M. Warburg sets price target to EUR 55.75

02.11.2020

02.11.2020 / 11:35
Xlife Sciences AG: M.M. Warburg sets price target to EUR 55.75

In their recently published report, the analysts of Deutsche Bankhaus M.M. Warburg set the price target for the shares of the Swiss management company, Xlife Sciences AG (Xetra: XLS) to EUR 55.75. The company's earnings for the financial year 2020 are expected at 10.4 million euros and EBITDA is expected at 10.5 million euros. Due to the high quality portfolio of life science projects, M.M. Warburg sees continued strong earnings growth.

According to the report, the main reasons for the positive valuation are: the high quality of Xlife's 21 projects, the company's lean cost structure and the incredible pipeline of possible future exits. According to Warburg analysts, the share is trading at a significant discount at the current price of around 38 euros due to the recoverability of the project companies. Xlife CEO Oliver R. Baumann is happy about the report. "This confirms that our focus on diversification in the four areas of technology platforms, biotechnology, medical technology and artificial intelligence offers great potential". According to Baumann, an investment at the early stage of a life science project is also highly interesting from a risk perspective as the leverage is greater due to the lower capital investment and the chances for success of a project in the "proof of concept phase" are generally higher.

Strong EBITDA growth until 2022

The management has set ambitious goals for the future. The EBITDA is expected to rise to 67 million euros and the net profit to almost 60 million euros as early as 2022, with an EBITDA margin of 92%. At a strategic level, Xlife intends to make greater use of the synergies between the projects and aims to further increase profitability, with a focus on licensing agreements. In the long term, the company aims to establish itself as a centre of excellence for antibodies, human genetics and personalised medicine and will further diversity its early-stage project portfolio. The long-term dividend yield target is at 3-4%.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG (m:access: XLS) is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
