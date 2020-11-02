DGAP-News Xlife Sciences AG: M.M. Warburg sets price target to EUR 55.75
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Xlife Sciences AG: M.M. Warburg sets price target to EUR 55.75
Xlife Sciences AG (m:access: XLS) is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and
development to healthcare markets. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up.
Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further
development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch
File: M.M. Warburg, Research Publication on Xlife Sciences AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Klausstrasse 19
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|WKN:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1144619
