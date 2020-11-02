DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Takeover OSRAM Licht AG: Amendment to the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams Offer GmbH 02-Nov-2020 / 11:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to a change of the base interest rate OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") and ams Offer GmbH agreed today to increase the cash compensation offered to the shareholders of OSRAM pursuant to Section 5.1 of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement ("DPLTA") dated 22 September 2020 by EUR 0.89 from EUR 44.65 to EUR 45.54 per OSRAM share. This adjustment is solely reasoned by the fact that, after entering into the DPLTA, the base interest rate on which the company valuation of OSRAM was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1%. The annual cash compensation, as well as the remainder of the DPLTA, shall remain unchanged. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of OSRAM recommend the shareholders to approve OSRAM's entry into the DPLTA, as amended, in the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 November 2020. The Amendment Agreement to the DPLTA and a consolidated version of the DPLTA as well as an addendum to the Joint Report of the Management Board of OSRAM and the management of ams Offer GmbH will be published on OSRAM's website.

