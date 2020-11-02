 

DGAP-Adhoc OSRAM Licht AG: Amendment to the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams Offer GmbH

OSRAM Licht AG: Amendment to the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams Offer GmbH

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 02 November 2020

Due to a change of the base interest rate OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") and ams Offer GmbH agreed today to increase the cash compensation offered to the shareholders of OSRAM pursuant to Section 5.1 of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement ("DPLTA") dated 22 September 2020 by EUR 0.89 from EUR 44.65 to EUR 45.54 per OSRAM share. This adjustment is solely reasoned by the fact that, after entering into the DPLTA, the base interest rate on which the company valuation of OSRAM was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1%. The annual cash compensation, as well as the remainder of the DPLTA, shall remain unchanged. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of OSRAM recommend the shareholders to approve OSRAM's entry into the DPLTA, as amended, in the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 November 2020. The Amendment Agreement to the DPLTA and a consolidated version of the DPLTA as well as an addendum to the Joint Report of the Management Board of OSRAM and the management of ams Offer GmbH will be published on OSRAM's website.

 

Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-4966
mailto:j.klostermann@osram.com
www.osram.com

Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
