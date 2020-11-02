 

DGAP-News Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: Adler Pelzer Group purchases the Acoustic Division of STS Group

DGAP-News: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: Adler Pelzer Group purchases the Acoustic Division of STS Group

02.11.2020 / 11:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hagen, Germany, 30th October 2020

Adler Pelzer Group purchases the Acoustic Division of STS Group

 

Adler Plastic and Adler Pelzer Group officially announce the purchase of the Acoustic Division of STS Group with effect date of 1st of November, having received the green light of Antitrust authorities and other closing conditions.

The Group focuses on its core competences of automotive acoustics and takes an active role in the needed consolidation of the supplier market, enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic consequences.

The acquired Acoustics business segment consists of five plants, located in Brazil, Italy and Poland. The business consists in the development and production of integrated acoustic and thermal systems and generated in 2019 sales of 112 M€.

This acquisition marks an important milestone in the history of APG, allowing the reinforcement of its presence in the heavy trucks, commercial vehicle and passenger car, the continuation of a sustainable development of all activities in a strategic interest, as well as in the area of a profound expertise of the Acoustics business and of the European market. With respect to the continued uncertainty of the market, headquarter and manufacturing synergies will be carefully studied and developed on a short term basis in order to make sure that customers can count on a long term efficient and reliable supply.

"We are very proud of this market strengthening transaction, which enhances the position of the Adler Group and its subsidiaries in the Acoustics segment for automotive and commercial vehicle customers and paves the way for further development and management synergies," say Paolo Scudieri, Chairman of the Management Board of Adler Group, and Pietro Lardini, CEO of the Adler Pelzer Group.

Adler Pelzer Group Investor Relations: Silvia Miglio, investors@pelzer.de
Adler Pelzer Group Communications: Frédéric Thébaud, +49 173 290 34 08

ABOUT ADLER PELZER GROUP
Adler Pelzer Group is a worldwide leader in design, engineering and manufacturing of acoustic and thermal components & systems for the automotive sector. With key value-added activities in-house, we deliver components optimizing acoustic performance and increasing thermal efficiency of vehicles. We engineer products to each specific vehicle need of our customers. Headquartered in Hagen, Germany, we have built a network of manufacturing plants, research and design facilities close to the main automotive hubs in the major geographic regions, in more than 70 locations with over 11,000 employees worldwide and sales of 1.4bn€ in 2019.
www.adlerpelzer.com - Envisioning the future

This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Pietro Lardini, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.


Language: English
Company: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Kabeler Strasse 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
Phone: +49 2331 6978 0
E-mail: f.thomas@pelzer.de
Internet: www.adlerpelzer.com
ISIN: XS1533914591
WKN: A2DAJ8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Dublin
EQS News ID: 1144554

 
